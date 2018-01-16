MUSC extends visitor restrictions because of flu concerns

MUSC has put restrictions on who can visit patients while in the hospital. (Source: Live 5)

The flu has hit the Lowcountry hard during the winter months and MUSC is continuing steps to ensure it doesn't spread farther than necessary.

Officials with the hospital now have visitor restrictions in place through Jan. 29.

Those rules include limited visitor access to those visiting a patient in the ED or inpatient units. Visitors can only be immediate family (partners, significant others, spouses, parents, children and caregivers). Those rules don't apply to people requesting medical records as well as cafeteria and gift shop visits.

Regardless of relation to the patient, children under the age of 12 are highly discouraged from visiting any patient.

All patients and visitors checking in to the hospital or any clinic will have to answer a flu screening questionnaire. Those who screen positive will be required to wear a mask at the hospital or clinic.

The hospital will reassess these restrictions to determine if they need to stay in place on Jan. 29.

