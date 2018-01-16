Opioid prescriptions at Ralph H. Johnson VA decrease nearly 50 percent over 5 years

The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center has seen a nearly 50 percent decrease in the number of opioid prescriptions, according to new data released Monday.

In an effort to be "the most transparent agency in government", the Department of Veteran Affairs released data pertaining to the number of opioid prescriptions dispensed at medical centers across the United States.

This data, collected over a five-year period from 2012-2017, shows the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center in Charleston with a 46 percent reduction in opioid prescriptions. In 2012 the prescribing rate was estimated at 12 percent, later falling to 6 percent in 2017.

Officials with the Department of Veteran Affairs state because the needs and conditions of veterans may be different at each facility, the rates of the use of opioids may also be different for that reason, and cannot be compared directly.

The prescribing rate information will be updated semi-annually, on Jan. 15 and July 15 of each year, according to the department's website.

William Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center in Columbia saw a 19 percent decrease over the five-year period.

The El Paso, Tex. VA clinic saw the greatest reduction by 66 percent.

