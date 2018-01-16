Two arrested on guns, drug charges after Ladson shooting

Scruggs was charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime. (source: Berkeley County Sheriff's Office)

Two men have been arrested following a shooting in Ladson Monday.

Deputies responded to the 200 block of Miami Street in Ladson at roughly 9:10 p.m. regarding a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies met with a victim who reportedly had a gunshot wound to his leg.

According to a release by Chief Deputy Mike Cochran with the Berkely County Sheriff's Office, the victim was at his home when his common-law wife returned home accompanied by Jack Scruggs, Jr. and Richard Leclerc III.

A verbal altercation began and Scruggs and Leclerc began to physically assault the victim.

At some point during the altercation, the victim reportedly grabbed a tee-ball bat to defend himself and Scruggs pointed a pistol at him, hitting the victim in the leg.

The victim reportedly hit Scruggs and Leclerc with the bat.

Authorities and EMS responded shortly thereafter and all three men were taken to an area hospital.

When Scruggs was at the hospital, medical staff reported finding a wide array or illegal narcotics concealed within his body.

Once removed by medical staff and examined, it was determined that there was a bag containing a white, rock-like substance that field tested presumptive to be cocaine weighing 2.6 grams, a clear bag containing a green, plant-like material weighing roughly 4.4 grams that field tested presumptive to be marijuana, a folded up dollar bill containing a brown powdery substance that field tested presumptive to be heroin, a folded piece of tin foil containing .5 grams of a substance that field tested presumptive to be methamphetamine and another bag containing five tablets of Oxycodone, according to Cochran.

Scruggs was charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime.

Leclerc was charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. He also had a warrant for a family court issue.

