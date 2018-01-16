State sen. Paul Campbell looks to have DUI charge dismissed citing issues with sobriety tests

Sen. Paul Campbell wants his DUI charge dismissed because of certain issues he claims happened the night of the arrest. (Source: Al Cannon Detention Center)

A recently released court document sheds light on how Charleston Aviation Authority CEO Paul Campbell plans to fight his DUI charge.

The motion to dismiss states that Campbell's feet weren't visible on the dashcam video during the "walk and turn" portion of the field sobriety test given prior to his arrest.

It also says that after Campbell took the breath test at the station, he then requested further testing that is within his rights. The trooper issuing the test then stated "this is what we got," without granting Campbell's request according to the motion.

Campbell was arrested and charged with driving under the influence on the night of Nov. 4, 2017 and registered a .09 on the Data Master according to the incident report.

The victim, 21-year-old Michaela Caddin, sued Campbell and claims she saw Campbell switch places with his wife in the car before police arrived. Dashcam video shows Campbell telling the trooper he wasn't the driver.

A judge will consider the motion Wednesday morning when Campbell appears in court.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved