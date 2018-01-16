Quantcast

Snowflakes possible Wednesday, but not a repeat of early January

By Patrick Phillips, Digital Content Manager
Inland areas could see wet snowflakes mixing with rain Wednesday, but no accumulation is expected. (Source: Live 5) Inland areas could see wet snowflakes mixing with rain Wednesday, but no accumulation is expected. (Source: Live 5)
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Don't be surprised if you see snowflakes mixed in with rain on Wednesday.

But with temperatures well above the freezing mark, they won't stick around very long.

Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said an arctic cold front moving in will bring showers and the possibility of a wintry mix after lunch Wednesday. The best chance for snow, however, is inland.

"I don't expect accumulations," Walsh said. Any precipitation should taper off by sunset, he said.

The low temperature Wednesday night will be a chilly 24 degrees, but Walsh says a warmup is expected byFriday and into the weekend.

