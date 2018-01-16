Snowflakes possible Wednesday, but not a repeat of early January

Inland areas could see wet snowflakes mixing with rain Wednesday, but no accumulation is expected. (Source: Live 5)

Don't be surprised if you see snowflakes mixed in with rain on Wednesday.

But with temperatures well above the freezing mark, they won't stick around very long.

Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said an arctic cold front moving in will bring showers and the possibility of a wintry mix after lunch Wednesday. The best chance for snow, however, is inland.

"I don't expect accumulations," Walsh said. Any precipitation should taper off by sunset, he said.

Might see a few snow flakes mixing with showers tomorrow. #firstalertweather #futuretracker still showing some wintery weather but we do not expect sticking or icing. Best chance inland. I'm @Live5News NEW at 4 with latest update. #chswx #scwx pic.twitter.com/rUpo8TD9oA — Bill Walsh (@BILLWALSHTV) January 16, 2018

The low temperature Wednesday night will be a chilly 24 degrees, but Walsh says a warmup is expected byFriday and into the weekend.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.