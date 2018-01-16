One dead following Williamsburg Co. house fire

One person has died following an early morning house fire in Williamsburg County Tuesday.

The Williamsburg County Fire Department received a call for a residential structure fire on Violet Drive with possible entrapment at around 2 a.m.

The first unit on scene reported a single story wood frame structure that was "about 70 percent involved," according to Williamsburg County Fire Department spokesperson William B. Horton III.

Neighbors on scene told responders they thought the resident was still inside.

Firefighters entered the home after initial knockdown of the fire and found the body of the victim, according to Horton.

The cause of the fire is still undetermined and under investigation.

