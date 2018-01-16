Police: Woman shot in downtown Charleston, suspect in custody

Charleston Police say a suspect is in custody following a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the shooting happened in the 500 block of Meeting Street.

"I look up and the guy has the gun right over my head," said witness Dennis Miller. "Excuse my language, but I go oh hell no! A gun, right over my head! And then he just fires four or five shots."

The shooting happened near One80 Place, a homeless shelter, but Miller said the suspect didn't go there.

"He's usually on his bike, riding around, doesn't talk to anybody," Miller said. "I never trusted him."

Miller said the suspect appeared to be searching for someone or something prior to the shooting.

Eventually two women showed up, and that's when Miller said the man came back to the area.

"I told him dude we're cool, we're fine," he added. "I held my arm up expecting a shot, and all he kept doing was looking at her."

Miller and construction workers nearby said up to 15 gunshots were heard in the area.

Investigators continue to collect evidence from the scene where police say a woman was shot by a man she knows. She was taken to MUSC. More details ahead on @Live5News at 4. #chsnews pic.twitter.com/Nnxp3i6ptt — Karina Bolster (@KRBolster) January 16, 2018

"I thought he was gonna take everybody out... he came back three times at least and just targeted her," Miller said.

Once the gunshots stopped Miller said he tried to help the woman who was injured.

"I helped her move onto the wood and tried to get her stabilized with a pillow and told her don't move," he said. "She was just in shock. I saw blood coming out of her jacket."

The female victim was said to be alert and conscious when authorities arrived. She was transported to MUSC.

Investigators believe the male suspect and the victim know each other.

The call came in at 1:52 p.m., according to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch.

The identity of the suspect has not yet been released.

Anyone with information about this incident can call 843-743-7200 for the on-duty Charleston Police Central detective or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional information.

