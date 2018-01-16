N. Charleston police searching for missing 13-year-old runaway

Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say they are searching for a missing 13-year-old runaway.

Jewel Dargan was reported missing last Thursday and is believed to be in the Goose Creek area.

She's described as 4'11," 110 pounds with black braids in her hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 843-743-7200.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.