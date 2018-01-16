Roper St. Francis to limit visitors for remainder of flu season

Officials with Roper St. Francis say they will be limiting visitors to their facilities for the remainder of the flu season to better protect patients from the potentially deadly flu virus.

"Our temporary limitation of visitors is intended to minimize opportunities for our patients to contract the flu," hospital officials said.

The hospital released the following guidelines for visitors.

No visitors with flu-like symptoms are allowed. That means visitors with fever, runny nose, cough, muscle aches, fatigue, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea will not be permitted on our hospital campuses. We are asking anyone with those symptoms to avoid visiting until their symptoms are gone.

No visitors under the age of 12 are allowed in patient rooms or clinical areas. We encourage children to wait in public areas or waiting rooms with adult supervision.

Only two visitors per patient are allowed.

Visitors should not go to multiple patients’ rooms during the same visit. We ask that visitors go to only one patient’s room per hospital visit.

"We ask that all healthy visitors clean their hands after arriving and before leaving as well as after coughing or sneezing," hospital officials said in a statement."We ask that healthy visitors cover their mouths when coughing and use tissue or their sleeves when coughing or sneezing."

