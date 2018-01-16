Dates announced for free Estate Workshop in Charleston County

When loved ones pass away without a written will, sometimes distributing their belongings amongst family members can cause even more grief than their death.

Over the next four months Charleston County Probate Court is offering monthly workshops touching on routine estate administration and an overview of the entire probate process.

The workshops are free and are held in the Grand Courtroom on the second floor of the Charleston County Courthouse at 84 Broad Street.

The sessions will last from 10am- noon on the following dates:

Monday, Feb 5, 2018

Monday, March 5, 2018

Monday, April 9, 2018

Though the sessions are free anyone interested in attending is urged to register before hand by calling (843) 958-5030 to ensure that enough materials are available for everyone.

