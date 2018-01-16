Oceanside parts ways with basketball coach Jermel President

Oceanside Collegiate and the school's head basketball coach Jermel President have mutually agreed to part ways the school's principal Brenda Corley told Live 5 News in an email on Tuesday afternoon.

President, who's been in charge of the program since the school opened, has not responded to multiple requests for a comment.

Corley said that Oceanside head football coach Chad Grier will step in and guide the program through the transition. She also announced that Brian Allenspach will rejoin the team as an assistant coach.

President went 18-3 last season, the Landsharks first season of competing. Oceanside has gone 7-8 so far this season and their game scheduled for Tuesday night has been canceled.

President is a Burke alum who went on to play at the College of Charleston. He was part of 3 trips to the NCAA Tournament and was named to CofC's Athletic Hall of Fame.

Oceanside will begin the search for a new head coach next week according to Corley.