Quantcast

No injuries reported after van crashes into West Ashley home - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

No injuries reported after van crashes into West Ashley home

Source: Live 5 News Source: Live 5 News
Source: Staci Flowers Source: Staci Flowers
Source: Live 5 News Source: Live 5 News
WEST ASHLEY, SC (WCSC) -

There were no injuries reported after a van crashed into a home in West Ashley Tuesday afternoon. 

It happened at a town home in Castlewood Townhouses off Savage Road. 

Fire officials said the driver thought the vehicle was in park and accidentally drove into the town home. 

Crews will be placing a temporary wall after removing the van. 

Police, fire and EMS crews are on the scene. 

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly