Deputies release sketch of man wanted in Lowcountry drive-by shooting

Investigators with the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office have released a sketch of a man wanted for a drive-by shooting.

“Working with witnesses and artists with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, we have come up with this rendering of our suspect,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “We also have a photo of a vehicle believed to be the suspect’s vehicle, which was captured on video cameras.”

The incident happened on Jan. 8 when two men called 911 around 2 p.m. saying someone had shot up their car at a traffic light.

"The men said that near the intersection of Magnolia Street and Charleston Highway, a light-colored car pulled up next to them," the sheriff's office said."One of the men yelled out someone in the other car was pointing a gun at them."

A report states that at that point, the gunman opened fire on the men, striking their car multiple times.

Neither of the men were injured.

"The gunman then sped off through a traffic light," OCSO officials said.

Authorities describe the gunman as a black male with dreadlocks who was wearing a stocking cap.

If anyone has any information on the shooting, they are asked to contact the sheriff's office 803-534-3550 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

