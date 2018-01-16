Firefighters: Vehicle fire in garage spread to home

Firefighters say a vehicle fire inside a garage spread to the home. (Source: Live 5)

Crews responded to a fire Tuesday afternoon at a home in West Ashley.

Dispatchers say the call came in at 5:18 p.m.

Firefighters say a vehicle fire in the garage of a home in the 1600 block of Amberly Road extended to the home.

The St. Andrews and Charleston Fire Departments responded. There was no immediate word on injuries.

