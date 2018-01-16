S Carolina lawmakers restore $20M in vetoed school bus funds

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - State lawmakers have restored millions in dollars in funding to revamp South Carolina's aging school bus fleet.

The Senate Tuesday unanimously voted to override Gov. Henry McMaster's vetoes. State Education Superintendent Molly Spearman thanked lawmakers for their action, which she said would remove more than 200 "old and dangerous school buses" from the state's roads.

House lawmakers overrode the vetoes last week.

In June, the governor scrapped more than $20 million in lottery proceeds to replace several hundred two-decade old school buses with rear-mounted engines that are expensive to maintain and more fire-prone.

McMaster called his veto reluctant, saying he wanted to work out a plan to replace the buses, but didn't believe that using lottery money generated by greater sales and unclaimed prizes was the way to do it.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.