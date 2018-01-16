The Citadel's Najdawi Named SoCon Player of the Week

Zane Najdawi has been named the Southern Conference (SoCon) Men's Basketball Player of the Week by both the conference office and College Sports Madness.



Najdawi becomes the first Bulldog to win the award this season after earning the honor twice last season. He was named the SoCon Player of the Week on Nov. 15, 2016 and again on Dec. 6, 2016.



A junior from Midlothian, Virginia, Najdawi averaged 29.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game last week, all while shooting 82.8% (24-of-29) from the field and 75.0% (9-of-12) from the free throw line.



In Thursday's home game against Samford, Najdawi led the Bulldogs with 21 points off 9-of-12 (.750) shooting to go along with five defensive rebounds and three assists in 26 minutes of work.



A couple days later, Najdawi set a pair of personal records with 37 points scored off 15 made field goals in a 110-101 overtime win over Chattanooga. Najdawi's 37 points scored against the Mocs on Saturday were the most by a Bulldog since last season and his 15 field goals were tied for seventh most by an individual player in a single game. He shot an impressive 15-of-17 (.882) from the field, including 1-of-1 from three-point range, as well as 6-of-7 (.857) from the charity stripe. Najdawi also swatted away three shots on defense on Saturday, his 33rd career game with multiple blocks. He is now just one block away from third all-time in program history with 113 career blocks. Najdawi has 910 career points to go along with 414 rebounds and 113 blocks.



For the season, Najdawi is sixth in the SoCon for blocks in all games with 0.9 per game and 18th in the league in scoring as he averages 11.4 points per game. In conference play, he leads the league with a 72.9% shooting percentage and 2.2 blocks per game and is fourth in the SoCon averaging 17.6 points per conference contest.



This week, the Bulldogs open a stretch of three road games over the next two weeks. The Bulldogs will first travel to Greensboro, North Carolina, to take on UNCG on Thursday, Jan. 18 before heading up to Lexington, Va. on Saturday, Jan. 20 for a game at VMI. The Bulldogs will then be off for an entire week before making the trek to Macon, Georgia, to take on Mercer on Saturday, Jan. 27.



