Voters elect Nancy Mace in Statehouse District 99 special election

Voters in Berkeley and Charleston counties have elected Republican Nancy Mace for the District 99 seat following Tuesday's special election.

Mace garnered 56.4% of the vote with her opponent, Democrat Cindy Boatwright, getting 43.3%.

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS

Cindy Boatwright, Democratic: 900-Berkeley, 687-Charleston, 1,587 (43.3%)-Total

Nancy Mace, Republican, WINNER: 1,432-Berkeley, 634-Charleston, 2,066 (56.4%)-Total

Write-ins: 7-Berkeley, 1-Charleston, 8 (0.3%)-Total

This was Mace’s second run for a political office and Boatwright’s first.

The district includes areas of Mount Pleasant, Daniel Island, Hanahan, Wando and Goose Creek.

The special election was held to fill the open seat left by Rep. Jim Merrill after he submitted his resignation one day before his court appearance on ethics violations.

Mace said her reasoning for running stems from knowledge of the area.

“The district includes part of Goose Creek, Hanahan, Daniel Island, and north Mt. Pleasant. I grew up in the town of Goose Creek,” she said. “The mayor of Hanahan endorsed me for this race early on. I’m raising my family on Daniel Island and my office is in North Mt. Pleasant. So, I feel like regardless of where people live in the district I can represent everyone equally.”



Mace said the key issues she's focusing on are roads, education, and a failed nuclear plant.

“The thing I head from folks the most is infrastructure and roads,” Mace said. “People don’t like sitting in traffic, whether they’re trying to get to work or d rop off the kids or run an errand,” said Mace. “We have a real crisis with infrastructure right now because we’ve developed so much but the infrastructure is so far behind.”



Mace added the second thing she hears from voters is about the nuclear plant.



“The nine-billion-dollar boondoggle that we’re in right now and there’s no good ending for folks who are customers of SCE&G now, which is pretty much everyone in the district,” she said. “That’s important to folks and education is another issue folks are concerned with. I spent my time not telling people what they want to hear but listening to the people in the district. I want to know from them what is important to their family and their district.”

