Parish by parish: Roadways, bridges closing due to freeze

The following bridges and roadways are closed to due dangerous conditions caused by freezing weather.

The Twin Spans is closed

I-10 East and Westbound from LA 77 to LA 22.

The Highrise Bridge is closed in both directions

The Seabrook Bridge is closed in both directions

The Danziger Bridge is closed in both directions

Bonnet Carre Spillway closed in both directions

DOTD has closed the left lanes (north and southbound) of the Hale Boggs Bridge. The right lanes remain open at this time.

The Causeway is closed due to poor visibility.

I-310 is closed. However, to access the Hale Boggs Bridge residents may use LA 48 and LA 18 (River Road).

I-55 is closed both Northbound and Southbound from Hwy 190 in Hammond to the Mississippi state line.

I-10 from Belle Terre Boulevard in Laplace to Power Boulevard in Kenner is closed in both directions.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces the closing of I-10 East and Westbound from LA 77 to LA 22. In spite of efforts to maintain the opening of Interstate 10 in both directions, the rapidly freezing temperatures across this stretch of interstate caused this stretch to be deemed impassable. Steep on and off-ramps as well as elevated roadways are concerns to public safety in icy conditions.

I-12 is closed from LA 1077 to Baton Rouge, and I-55 is closed both Northbound and Southbound from Hwy 190 in Hammond to the Mississippi state line.

The overpass of LA 3142 is now closed

US 90 east and westbound from the Amelia Bridge to LA 1 in Raceland is closed due to icing. LA 182 can be used as an alternate route

The LA 1 Leeville toll bridge in Leeville is closed to Fourchon/Grand Isle.

The Schriever overpass LA 20 is closed in both directions.

US 51 from US 61 in Laplace to the Mississippi State line

U.S. 90 westbound between La. 662 in Assumption Parish and La. 24 in Terrebonne Parish and U.S. 90 eastbound between La. 662 in Assumption Parish and La. 182 in Raceland/Lafourche Parish

I-55 is closed in its entirety, Northbound and Southbound, from I-10 in Laplace to the Mississippi state line.

I-10 Eastbound and Westbound in St. John the Baptist, St. James & Ascension Parishes is closed between LA 22 and US 51.

Other closures:

Bienville Parish:

LA 154 at Grice Rd. and Lakeview Circle closed

HWY 80 at Pete Lyons Rd. and Taylor Church Rd.



Bossier Parish:

I- 220 E at Exit 1B-1C; I-20; LA 3132 and Exit 17B; I-20 closed

HWY 154 at Grice Rd. and Lakeview Circle closed

HWY 3 at 1st St. closed

BENTON RD at Burns Drive and Fuller St. closed



Caddo Parish:

I- 220 E at Exit 1B-1C; I-20; LA 3132 and Exit 17B; I-20 closed

I- 49 N at Exit 206; I-20 and Exit 201: Inner Loop Expressway; LA 3132 closed

I-49 at Exit 215; LA 1 and Arkansas State Line closed



Calcasieu Parish:

I- 10 at Exit 29: North Lake Shore Drive and Exit 27 closed

I- 210 at Exit 1A-1B; I-10 and Exit 6A; LA 385 closed



East Baton Rouge Parish:

I-110 from I-10 to Scenic Hwy.

I-10 W at I-110

I-10 W at Highland



Grant Parish:

Hwy 8 at LA 1 and LA 1200 Thompson Rd. closed

Iberville Parish:

I 10 at Exit 103A-103B; I-49; US 167 and Exit 139: Bayou Rd.; Sidney Rd.; LA 77 closed

Lafayette Parish:

E I-10 at Exit 103A-103B; I-49; US 167 and Exit 139: Bayou Rd.; Sidney Rd. closed

Ouachita Parish:

I-20 E at Exit 116B: Jackson St. ramp closed

I-20 E at Exit 117A: Jackson St.; Hall St. ramp closed

I-20 E at Exit 116B: Jackson St. ramp closed

US 165 at Wood St. closed

I-20 E at Exit 116A: Coleman Ave. ramp closed

I-20 E at Exit 116A: Coleman Ave. and Exit 115: Stella St.; LA 34 ramp closed

DESIARD ST at South First Street and N. Grand St. closed

I-20 E at Exit 117A: Jackson St.; Hall St. LA 15 and Exit 117C: Quachita Avenue; US 165B ramp closed

I-20 E at Exit 116B: Jackson St. and Exit 117A: Jackson St.; Hall St.; LA 15 ramp closed

I-20 E at Exit 116A: Coleman Ave. and Exit 116B: Jackson St. ramp closed

I-20 E at Exit 120: Garrett Rd. and Exit 118A-118B; US 165 ramp closed



Point Coupee Parish:

LA HWY 10 – James Audubon Bridge closed



St. Landry Parish:

I-49 at Exit 19A-19B; US 190 and Exit 23; LA 744; US 167 closed

I-10 at Exit 103A-103B; I-49; US 167 and Exit 139: Bayou Rd.; Sidney Rd.; LA 77 St. Martin closed

Hwy 1 S at I-10 Phillip's Lane closed

I-10 at Exit 151: Lobdell Highway closed

Jefferson Parish:

I-10, All sections in Jefferson Parish

LA 1 Leeville Br., in Leeville,

US 90 Business

I-10 Ramp between Northbound Causeway Blvd. and I-10 Westbound in Metairie,

I-10 Westbound Ramp to Causeway Blvd,JP

I-10 Westbound Ramp to Causeway Blvd., Metairie

I-10 Fly Over Rampbetween Southbound Causeway Blvd and I-10 Eastbount in Metairie, Jefferson Parish

Fly Over Ramp Power Blvd., Southbound to I-10 Eastbound in Kenner, Jefferson Parish

Orleans Parish:

I-10, All Section in Orleans Parish

I-610 in New Orleans

Westbank Elevated Expressway between General DeGaulle and Westwood Dr. in Jefferson and Orleans Parish

I-10 Highrise Br.

US 90 Business HOV Lanes

Ted Hickey Br.

Lafourche Parish:

LA 308 Overpass Over Intracoastal in LaRose

LA 24 Schriever Overpass in Schriever

St Tammany Parish:

US 190 from LA 25 in Covington to the Amite River Bridge in Denham Springs

I-10 in both directions is now closed from I-49 (Lafayette) to Oak Harbor Boulevard (Slidell)

I-10 Twin Span Br., between US 11 and Oak Harbor Blvd

St. Charles Parish:

US 90 Des Allemands Br., in Des Allemands

I-310 Northbound and Southbound from LA 48 to I-10 in Destrehan and St. Rose

I-10 Eastbound and Westbound between US 51 and Williams Blvd., St. Charles and Jefferson Parish

St. Bernard Parish:

LA 39 in Violet

DOTD crews continue to monitor the state bridges and roadways and apply de-icing agents when necessary. However, conditions are deteriorating rapidly and we do anticipate additional closings of major corridors throughout the night and into the morning.



Conditions are changing rapidly. Motorists can access the latest updates on real-time traffic and road conditions by going to www.511la.org. You can also download the 511la.org app to your smartphone or use the 511 Traveler Information System by dialing 511 from your telephone and saying the route or region where you are seeking information. Out-of-state travelers can call 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Travelers can also access this information by visiting the 511 Traveler Information Web site at http://www.511la.org.

