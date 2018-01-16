High school basketball scores (1/16)

BOYS' BASKETBALL



Carvers Bay 80, Mullins 57



Colleton County 71, Hilton Head Prep 58



Dillon 59, Georgetown 53



Goose Creek 42, James Island 38 (overtime)



Hemingway 72, Lake View 42



Lowcountry Leadership 54, Charleston Charter 52



Marion 71, Kingstree 64

North Charleston 76, Woodland 58



Palmetto Christian Academy 81, Northside Christian 72

Porter-Gaud 76, Northwood Academy 49



Summerville 61, Stratford 43



Wando 49, Ashley Ridge 39

West Ashley 60, Fort Dorchester 51



GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Berkeley 53, Beaufort 44



Dillon 55, Georgetown 41



Fort Dorchester 44, West Ashley 34



Goose Creek 55, James Island 25



R.B. Stall 59, Cane Bay 38

Northwood Academy 63, Porter-Gaud 36



POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Hemingway vs. Lake View, ppd.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)