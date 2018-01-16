Quantcast

High school basketball scores (1/16)

By Chris Obarski, Sports Anchor
(AP/WCSC) -

BOYS' BASKETBALL    
   
Carvers Bay 80, Mullins 57
   
Colleton County 71, Hilton Head Prep 58
    
Dillon 59, Georgetown 53
   
Goose Creek 42, James Island 38 (overtime)
   
Hemingway 72, Lake View 42
  
Lowcountry Leadership 54, Charleston Charter 52
    
Marion 71, Kingstree 64

North Charleston 76, Woodland 58
    
Palmetto Christian Academy 81, Northside Christian 72

Porter-Gaud 76, Northwood Academy 49   


Summerville 61, Stratford 43
 
Wando 49, Ashley Ridge 39

West Ashley 60, Fort Dorchester 51
 
GIRLS' BASKETBALL   

Berkeley 53, Beaufort 44

Dillon 55, Georgetown 41
   
Fort Dorchester 44, West Ashley 34
    
Goose Creek 55, James Island 25
   
R.B. Stall 59, Cane Bay 38

Northwood Academy 63, Porter-Gaud 36
    
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS   
Hemingway vs. Lake View, ppd.

