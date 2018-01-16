High school basketball scores (1/16)

BOYS' BASKETBALL
Carvers Bay 80, Mullins 57
Colleton County 71, Hilton Head Prep 58
Dillon 59, Georgetown 53
Goose Creek 42, James Island 38 (overtime)
Hemingway 72, Lake View 42
Lowcountry Leadership 54, Charleston Charter 52
Marion 71, Kingstree 64
North Charleston 76, Woodland 58
Palmetto Christian Academy 81, Northside Christian 72
Porter-Gaud 76, Northwood Academy 49
Summerville 61, Stratford 43
Wando 49, Ashley Ridge 39
West Ashley 60, Fort Dorchester 51
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Berkeley 53, Beaufort 44
Dillon 55, Georgetown 41
Fort Dorchester 44, West Ashley 34
Goose Creek 55, James Island 25
R.B. Stall 59, Cane Bay 38
Northwood Academy 63, Porter-Gaud 36
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Hemingway vs. Lake View, ppd.
