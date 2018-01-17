James Island Charter High responds to Shapchat photo of students that 'offended many people'

A student at James Island Charter High School is speaking out about a Snapchat photo that school officials say "whether intentional or not" it offended many people.

Snapchat is a popular social media app used to share photos and videos with followers.

Popular because the images disappear after a while, but sometimes that's just long enough for others to see them and share.

A senior at James Island Charter High School Rick Wilson says it's not the picture itself, but the caption with the picture that offended a lot of people at the school.

The photo shows two students wearing spa face masks, one mask is white the other is brown.

The caption on the original photo says "Happy MLK Weekend."

Wilson shared the photo on social media with the caption, "It's crazy how racism still goes around in 2018, share and make this go viral."

"At first when I saw it, I was like it's just a face mask," Wilson said. "I clicked it and I looked and I saw 'Happy Martin Luther King Weekend,' and I was like well that has to have a hidden meaning behind it."

James Island Charter High School Administration made a statement saying in part that the post does not reflect the values and beliefs of the school.

It also says the school has addressed the students involved and it is now a discipline issue.

The girls issued an apology on their school's news show that was posted to YouTube.

One girl says they were having a spa night and that there was no conscious thought to make a reference to MLK Day.

The other student said in part that she made a dumb decision and that she is so disappointed in herself.

They go on to say they don't stand for anything of that nature.

The mother of one of the girls in the photo says she's filed a police report for cyber bullying against the student for re-posting the Snapchat photo on Facebook.

The photo has also been re-posted by other students on social media.

Wilson says he wants the photo to be taken seriously by school officials and for the students to be held accountable for their actions.

"What if they switched the roles?" Wilson asked."What if it was an African American boy that this happened to and they were in my position? They would be terminated. They would be expelled. They know that's how it would all happen."

James Island Charter High School Administration's full response to Snapchat photo:

"James Island Charter High School is aware that a student posted a picture on Snapchat that intentionally or not offended many people. The school has addressed the students involved. It is now a student discipline issue. Parents, we strongly encourage you to monitor and coach your children on how to use social media responsibly. As a school, we have students from many diverse backgrounds which we believe is a strength of our school. The aforementioned image posted on Snapchat does not reflect the values and beliefs of this school community. We will continue to foster an environment that celebrates the acceptance of people from all backgrounds."

