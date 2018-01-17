Judge: Dismissal motion under advisement in state Sen. Paul Campbell's DUI case

A hearing concerning state Sen. Paul Campbell's DUI charge took place Wednesday morning.

Campbell's lawyer Andy Savage asked the court for the case to be dismissed. The judge said he will take the decision under advisement and will issue a written order at some point.

Savage called the trooper who arrested Campbell to the stand and then asked for the breathalyzer test to be suppressed. The field sobriety test from the trooper's dashcam was also shown in court.

The Charleston County Aviation Authority CEO was charged with driving under the influence on the night of Nov. 4, 2017. He plans to fight the charge citing issues with both the field sobriety test and another requested blood-alcohol test that went ungranted.

Campbell registered a .09 BAC on the Data Master according to the incident report. The victim, 21-year-old Michaela Caddin, sued Campbell and claims she saw Campbell switch places with his wife in the car before police arrived. Dashcam video shows Campbell telling the trooper he wasn't the driver.

Cambell didn't speak about the DUI charge at an Aviation Authority meeting in November. A Colleton County magistrate was recently reassigned to the case.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.