Crews on scene of fire at N. Charleston apartment complex

Crews on scene of fire at N. Charleston apartment complex

By Nick Krueger, Digital Content Producer
Crews in North Charleston responding to Plantation Flats apartments (Source: Alissa Holmes/Live 5 News) Crews in North Charleston responding to Plantation Flats apartments (Source: Alissa Holmes/Live 5 News)
Crews at the Plantation Flats apartments in North Charleston Wednesday morning (Source: Live 5) Crews at the Plantation Flats apartments in North Charleston Wednesday morning (Source: Live 5)
NORTH CHARLESTON (WCSC) -

Crews are responding to a structure fire in North Charleston. 

The fire at the Plantation Flats apartment complex in the 2100 block of Dunlap Street is now contained with the North Charleston fire department putting out hot spots. Damage was seen on the ceiling of one apartment.

Crews also evacuated apartments nearby as a precaution. The call came in at 4:07 a.m.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

