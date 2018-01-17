HVAC unit causes fire at N. Charleston apartment complex

Crews at the Plantation Flats apartments in North Charleston Wednesday morning (Source: Live 5)

Crews responded to a fire at a North Charleston apartment early Wednesday morning.

The fire at the Plantation Flats apartment complex in the 2100 block of Dunlap Street is now contained. Damage was seen on the ceiling of one apartment.

Officials say the fire was caused by an HVAC unit. Nearby units were evacuated as a precaution but the fire did not spread outside one apartment.

The call came in at 4:07 a.m.



