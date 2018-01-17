MUSC, Charleston fire department offering free safety checks for car seats

The Charleston fire department will check your seat free of charge (Source: Live 5)

As most parents know, car seats can be difficult to install and lock into place.

That's why the Charleston Fire Department and MUSC want to help. The two agencies are pairing up Wednesday for free child seat safety checks.

Crews will be in the Riverdogs Stadium parking lot from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. to inspect seats for free with certified child passenger safety technicians.

Officials are asking that parents have both the car seat manual and vehicle user manual on hand. Caregivers must also be willing to participate in hands-on training. Appointments will last 30 to 60 minutes and appointments can be made here.

