Former administrator accuses CCSD of defamation, seeks damages in lawsuit

An incident at Septima P. Clark Academy in April 2016 has led to a lawsuit filed by a former administrator who was involved.

Andrew HaLevi was the former director of the school when it was alleged he left a student in only her underwear on a school bus. No criminal charges were filed in the case.

Now HaLevi is accusing the school district of defamation and is seeking financial damages in a lawsuit filed Jan. 11. He cited events from April 2016 to September 2017 which he says shows that the district did not make an attempt to reassign him in a timely manner after he was placed on administrative leave.

The suit also alleges that the school district has issued false statements about him through the media and that his personal and professional reputation has been damaged as a result. HaLevi also cites his employment contract with CCSD, which the suit says was violated when the school district failed to support him or properly investigate the incident on the bus.

According to the lawsuit, the district said video of the incident on the bus was unavailable.

Clark Academy is known as a place for high-risk students. HaLevi had been employed there since 2008 according to the suit.

