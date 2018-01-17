Colleton Co. school district will make-up 1 day, waive 3 because of winter weather

Colleton County has announced when it will make up one day because of winter weather. (Source: Raycom)

The Colleton County School District missed four days because of the snow and ice which fell on the Lowcountry in early January. The district announced it will make up one day and waive three days because of the weather.

Monday, Feb. 19 is now a regular school day. It was previously scheduled as a school holiday for President's Day.

The other three days were waived by the board because it was allowed by the state according to Colleton County School District spokesman Franklin Foster. The school board approved the make-up day at its meeting Tuesday night, which came as a recommendation from the administration.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.