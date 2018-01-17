Gov. Henry McMaster postpones State of the State address because of weather

Henry McMaster's office has delayed his address to the state (Source: Live 5)

Citizens of South Carolina will have to wait a little longer to find out how the Palmetto state fared in the past year and what its governor has in mind for the future.

Gov. Henry McMaster's state of the state address has been postponed until Jan. 24 because of winter weather according to his press office.

Due to potentially dangerous travel conditions in Midlands and Upstate this evening and afternoon, @henrymcmaster has postponed the annual State of the State address to next Wednesday, the 24th. — Brian Symmes (@BrianSymmes) January 17, 2018

The speech was originally scheduled to take place Wednesday night at 7 p.m. When he finally takes the podium, it will be McMaster's first state of the state address since taking over for former Gov. Nikki Haley.

Haley resigned to take a position as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations in President Donald Trump's administration.

