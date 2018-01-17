Gov. Henry McMaster to give delayed State of the State address Wednesday

Henry McMaster's office has delayed his address to the state (Source: Live 5)

Citizens of South Carolina will soon find out how the Palmetto state fared in the past year and what its governor has in mind for the future.

Gov. Henry McMaster will give the annual state of the state address Wednesday night in Columbia.

The speech was initially set for last Wednesday, but winter weather in the Upstate caused the speech to be postponed

The speech was originally scheduled to take place Wednesday night at 7 p.m. When he finally takes the podium, it will be McMaster's first state of the state address since taking over for former Gov. Nikki Haley.

Haley resigned to take a position as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations in President Donald Trump's administration.

