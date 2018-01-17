N. Charleston PD: One dead after shooting involving stolen vehicle

One man died after a shooting in North Charleston Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the 2500 block of Celestial Court and found a man inside a car with gunshot wounds. The owner of the vehicle was nearby according to North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor.

The owner said he received information that his vehicle stolen Tuesday was in the area and he confronted the person in the vehicle, Pryor said. The owner then fired shots at the man in the vehicle and he later died from his injuries.

The incident is still under investigation and the owner was detained on-scene according to Pryor.

The vehicle, a 2013 Navy blue Hyundai Sonata, was reported stolen in the 4800 block of Rivers Avenue. The man reporting the theft said he left his car unlocked with keys in the ignition for just a moment before another man drove away with it.

