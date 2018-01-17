Sullivan's Island firefighters clean up powdery substance found Tuesday

Sullivan's Island firefighters were on the scene to clean up the powdery substance found Tuesday. (Source: Live 5)

Sullivan's Island firefighters were back on the scene Wednesday morning where a white powdery substance had been located the day before.

Town Administrator Andy Benke said no additional powder had been found and that firefighters were merely cleaning out any residue of the powder found Tuesday.

The Sullivan's Island Fire Department was on the scene in the 2600 block of I'on Avenue, and portion of the roadway was closed while firefighters used leaf blowers to blow out any remaining residue.

On Tuesday, the same area was blocked off after the substance was found on 14 mailboxes. The discovery led to a hazmat situation and a response from the Charleston and Mount Pleasant Hazmat teams, a bomb squad, FBI agents, and fire and medic officials.

Benke said the investigation started around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday when a resident reported finding the substance in his mailbox. By late afternoon, investigators said tests concluded the substance was not hazardous.

But as of Wednesday, he said investigators have not determined exactly what the substance was.

No one has reported additional discoveries of the substance and residents no longer need to be concerned about their mailboxes, Benke said.

Anyone with information on the substance should contact Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.