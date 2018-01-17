Betty White turns 96 years old

The last-surviving "Golden Girl" gets another candle on her birthday cake Wednesday.

Actress Betty White turned 96 years young.

The six-time Emmy winner told Parade magazine the secret to a long life is to "accentuate the positive, not the negative."

As for her diet, she says her favorite items include vodka and hot dogs, "probably in that order."

White's career has spanned more than seven decades with appearances on both the small and big screen.

But White says there's still one major item on her bucket list: meeting Robert Redford. White says she tries to meet the actor every year but has yet to do so.

White starred on TV's "The Golden Girls" from 1985 to 1992 with fellow actresses Beatrice Arthur, Rue McClanahan and Estelle Getty. White has said she was the oldest cast member yet managed to outlive her castmates.

