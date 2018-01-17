Documents: Slager will face 2 years supervised release after prison sentence

Michael Slager will face two years of supervised release after serving his 20 year prison sentence. (Source: Pool)

The former North Charleston Police officer sentenced to 20 years for the shooting death of a motorist will spend two years of supervised release after his prison term, according to court documents.

When Slager is released from prison, he will have 72 hours to report to the probation office in his district, according to the criminal judgment filed Tuesday after the court's written sentencing order was filed.

Slager will be prohibited from possessing a firearm, ammunition, destructive devices or any other dangerous weapons and must provide a DNA sample as directed by a probation officer, the document states.

Standard conditions of supervised release also apply. The conditions include that Slager cannot leave the judicial district without the permission of the court or probation officer; he must report to the probation officer in a manner and frequency directed by the court; and he must work regularly at a lawful occupation unless excused by the officer for schooling, training or other acceptable reasons.

Slager was accused in the April 4, 2015, shooting death of Walter Scott and pleaded guilty on May 2, 2017, to a federal charge of depriving Scott's civil rights under the color of law.

On Dec. 7, Judge David Norton sentenced Slager to 20 years in prison. Slager's attorneys requested the U.S. District Court's clerk file a notice of appeal back on Dec. 20. That filing stated Slager had not yet received the written order setting the sentence.

Norton's released his written sentencing order Tuesday, and his attorneys filed the formal notice of appeal the same day.

