Coastal Carolina Football Adds OL Sean Fitzgerald

Coastal Carolina head football coach Joe Moglia announced Sean Fitzgerald, a transfer from the University of Michigan, has joined the Chanticleer football program and will be immediately eligible.

Fitzgerald (Mt. Pleasant, Mich./Mt. Pleasant Senior HS) is a 6-3, 310-pound offensive lineman and will have four years eligibility remaining. He redshirted as a true freshman this past fall with the Wolverines and was named his team’s Scout Team Player of the Week once.

During his high school career, Fitzgerald was selected to play in the Blue-Gray All-American Bowl (Jacksonville, Fla.) and was tabbed the 2016 Morning Sun/MIprepzone.com Player of the Year. Fitzgerald garnered two, first team All-State honors by the Detroit News (2015 and 2016) and earned All-Saginaw Valley Conference honors three times (2014, ’15 and ‘16). He was a four-year Honor Roll member and four-time Academic All-Saginaw Valley Team member.