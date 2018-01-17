Charleston named in list of 'Most surprising' U.S. cities to visit

National Geographic Travel named Charleston among a list of 30 cities that are worth a visit.

The website listed 29 U.S. cities based on "unconventional metrics" its editors think lead to happiness, including green spaces, galleries, coffee shops, breweries, music venues, and Instagrammable moments.

Charleston was credited for its "abundance of art" from traditional art to performing arts like the annual Spoleto Festival.

Columbia and Greenville also made the list.

