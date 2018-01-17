Lowcountry Showcase set for Saturday at Porter-Gaud

High profile event organizer Phenom Hoop Report is bringing a nationally recognized day of basketball games to Porter Gaud in Charleston, South Carolina. Phenom’s Low Country Showcase will take place on January 20 and will feature five (5) Charleston area teams and five (5) of the best teams from around the Carolinas.

Charleston is a talent rich area who appreciates good athletics and basketball. Phenom Hoop Report is a national high school basketball event organizer, built on a platform of bringing exposure to all the kids playing in each event. Phenom’s Low Country Showcase will bring an incredibly high level of basketball to one of the most beautiful areas in the country.

The eyes of college coaches and media across the country will be glued to the results of this event. Rightfully so, Phenom’s Low Country Showcase has earned that recognition with prospects of this young event who are committed to and/or hold offers from the likes of South Carolina, Clemson, Vanderbilt, Xavier, Yale, Oklahoma St, Oklahoma, Texas, Georgia Tech, Charleston Southern, and many others.

Some of the great player storylines in this event will be Stall junior Romello Grant, who is 5th in South Carolina in scoring and 4th overall in rebounding. In the Porter Gaud Vs. Hartsville game, you have the #1 point guard in SCs junior class (Josiah James) against the #2 point guard in SCs junior class (Trae Hannibal). Oceanside Collegiate junior Shane McCravy is among South Carolina’s Top 10 juniors in scoring at 20 per game and he carries a 4.0 GPA.

Josiah James was just given his 5th star and is ranked #18 in the entire county and Aaron Nesmith was bumped up to #68 overall both by Rivals.com.

Not only are elite players in this event, but great teams will be playing as well. The competition should be stiff as last season Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach (SCISA 2A) made it to their division’s state championship game. In the last couple of weeks Garner won national holiday tournament John Wall Invitational and is ranked 4th in all of North Carolina’s public schools. Last season Porter Gaud (SCISA 3A) won their second consecutive state championship. Aiken has jumped out to a 14-1 record this year and ranked second in South Carolina’s AAAA Division.

Schedule

12 PM Oceanside Collegiate Vs. Christian Academy

130 PM Aiken Vs. First Baptist

330 PM Northwood Vs. Stall

5 PM Lakewood Vs. Garner

630 PM Porter Gaud Vs. Hartsville