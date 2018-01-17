School districts announce schedule changes due to weather

A number of school districts in the Lowcountry have announced schedule changes due to the weather.

GEORGETOWN COUNTY

The Georgetown County School District has announced a two-hour delay on Thursday due to the weather.

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY

Williamsburg Technical College has canceled all 8 a.m. classes for Thursday, according to spokesperson Sydney Berkeley. The college will open at 9 a.m.

Earlier in the day, the Williamsburg County School District announced it will operate on a two-hour delay on Thursday.

District officials say the delay is due to weather conditions.

