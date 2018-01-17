Charleston Co. deputies investigating after suspicious vehicle found on Hwy 78

Charleston County deputies are investigating after a suspicious vehicle was found on Highway 78.

Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office say the abandoned vehicle which "appears to be suspicious in nature" was found in the area of Hwy 78 near College Park Road.

Earlier in the day, the sheriff's office deployed their helicopter to search for the owner or occupants of the vehicle which they describe as a black 2003 Chevy Hummer.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.