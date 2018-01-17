Authorities apprehend registered sex offender accused of removing GPS monitor

Frank Washington (Source: S.C. Dept. of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services)

The state's Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services apprehended a 34-year-old man accused of violating parole.

Frank Washington was reported wanted Wednesday for a probation violation and a violation of electronic monitoring, Agent Christian Aulbach said.

Agents say he removed his GPS monitor.

Washington is a registered sex offender and was being tracked by the department under South Carolina's “Jessie's Law," Aulbach said.

