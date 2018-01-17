Authorities searching for registered sex offender accused of removing GPS monitor

The state's Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services is looking for a 34-year-old man accused of violating parole.

Frank Washington is wanted for a probation violation and a violation of electronic monitoring, Agent Christian Aulbach said.

Agents say he removed his GPS monitor and his whereabouts are unknown.

Washington is a registered sex offender and is also being tracked by the department under South Carolina's “Jessie's Law," Aulbach said.

Washington is 5'7" tall and weighs 156 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. He has a tattoo of the name Denita on his right arm.

Anyone with information on Washington's whereabouts is asked to contact Aulbach at 843-998-4079 Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.