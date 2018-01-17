Summerville Police search for 'armed and dangerous' shooting suspect

Summerville Police are trying to locate a man facing charges of shooting another man early Sunday morning.

Tevon Gathers is wanted for attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, according to Summerville Police Lt. Nick Santanna.

Police responded at approximately 2:33 a.m. Sunday to a reported shooting at a home in the 200 block of Sweet Asylum Drive.

Responding officers reported shattered glass from the front door and blood on the glass, according to an incident report. The wooden entry door was open and house keys were still in the lock, the report states.

There were six bullet holes in the door, police say. Inside the home, they found the victim inside a bedroom suffering from two bullet wounds, one to his back and one to the leg, the report states.

The victim told police he was coming to the front door of his home when he was shot in the back. Police say the victim identified Gathers as the gunman.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Court documents state the victim claims to have known Gathers for several years and was able to identify him in a photo lineup.

Gathers should be considered armed and dangerous, police say.

If anyone knows his whereabouts, please contact Crime Stoppers at 843-851-1111 or the Summerville Police Department at 843-875-1650.

