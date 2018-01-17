Charleston's Shelby Rogers Returns Home for 2018 Volvo Car Open

Charleston native Shelby Rogers will return to her hometown to play in the 2018 Volvo Car Open. She joins Caroline Garcia, Johanna Konta, Sloane Stephens, Petra Kvitová, Madison Keys, Daria Kasatkina and CiCi Bellis in the field. The Volvo Car Open will take place March 31 - April 8, 2018 on Daniel Island in Charleston, South Carolina.



The 25-year-old Rogers grew up in Charleston, where she trained at the Family Circle Tennis Center and participated in the ball crew program for the Volvo Car Open. A now infamous photo features a seven-year-old Rogers handing 2001 Charleston champion Jennifer Capriati her winning flowers as part of her official ball crew duties.



In 2010, Rogers made her debut in the Volvo Car Open tournament when she competed in its qualifying rounds. This year will mark her tenth time competing in front of her loyal, hometown crowd.



“I feel so lucky to have the opportunity to compete each year in the Volvo Car Open,” said Rogers. “The support I feel from the fans is truly incredible. I wouldn’t miss coming to Charleston and playing in this tournament for the world!”



The 2017 Volvo Car Open was a ‘Cinderella moment’ for Rogers, where she competed in four main draw matches in the tournament – three of which were decided in three sets. It was the first time Rogers reached the quarterfinals in the tournament.



"We always enjoy having Shelby return home to compete in the Volvo Car Open," said Eleanor Adams, Volvo Car Open Tournament Manager. "We have had the joy of watching her grow up on our courts, and develop into a top player on the tour. After last year's run into our quarterfinals, we could feel the energy in the stadium from Shelby's loving Charleston fanbase, and look forward to seeing the support again in April."



This past season Rogers also reached the quarterfinals in Hobart and Strasbourg.



In August, Rogers defeated Daria Gavrilova at the U.S. Open in the longest women’s single match in the tournament’s history. The record-breaking three hours and 33 minutes featured a 90-minute final set.



The nine-day Volvo Car Open is the largest women’s-only tennis tournament in North America, attracting an average of 90,000 attendees and more than 100 of the top singles and doubles tennis players.



