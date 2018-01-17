TAKE A STAND: Sen. Paul Campbell DUI

Sen. Paul Campbell wants his DUI charge dismissed because of certain issues he claims happened the night of the arrest. (Source: Al Cannon Detention Center)

We’ll have to wait a little longer to see if state Senator Paul Campbell’s drunk driving charge will be dismissed.

In early November, the senator, who is also CEO of the Charleston County Aviation Authority, was arrested for DUI and for lying to police after an accident on I-26.

The Campbells' car hit another car from behind. A person in that car saw Campbell and his wife switch seats before a state trooper arrived on the scene. The senator insisted he was not driving.

The Trooper determined he was driving, and charged him with DUI and for providing false information.

Sen. Campbell’s attorney has asked a judge to dismiss the charges for several reasons. One, because his feet are not visible on dashcam video during the field sobriety test. And secondly, because the senator was not given another test when he asked for one after failing a breathalyzer test.

Whether that’s a stretch will be up to the judge to decide.

The motion has been taken under advisement with a ruling to come later.

What we hope is the judge will make the ruling based on law, will treat this case just like any other citizen would be treated, and not be influenced by the fact Campbell is a powerful state senator.

