Wind chill advisory issued for part of Lowcountry; Orangeburg under winter weather advisory

A wind chill advisory has been issued for portions of the Lowcountry for Thursday morning.

The advisory goes into effect from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. and affects coastal Beaufort, coastal Charleston and tidal Berkeley counties.

A wind chill advisory means that cold air will combine to create low wind chills.

The cities affected include Beaufort, Edisto Beach, Charleston, North Charleston, Mount Pleasant and Daniel Island.

Live 5 Meteorologist Stephanie Sine is expecting temperatures to be in the low 20s Thursday morning.

"With wind chills it will feel much colder with expected temperatures between 15 and 20 degrees," Sine said.

The rest of the week will be pretty dry.

"We are back in the 60s for Saturday and Sunday," Sine said.

Winter weather advisory for Orangeburg

A winter weather advisory for Orangeburg County has been issued until 10 a.m. Thursday.

The National Weather Service says black ice is possible overnight into Thursday morning.

"This includes much of the morning commute on Thursday," NWS officials said.

