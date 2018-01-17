Cops searching for Lowcountry woman who used war hammer, katana against boyfriend

Authorities are searching for a 25-year-old woman who used a war hammer and a katana to attack her estranged boyfriend.

Solicitor Scarlett A. Wilson announced on Wednesday that a Charleston County jury convicted Katherine Seabrook of criminal domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature after a two-day trial.

According to the solicitor's office, Seabrook did not appear for her trial despite being notified of her trial date. Judge J.C. Nicholson denied the defense's motion to continue the case and proceeded in Seabrook’s absence.

Nicholson has issued a bench warrant for Seabrook’s arrest.

“Though most of our domestic violence victims are women, men can be attacked and victimized, as well," Wilson said. "It is important for any victim of abuse to work with law enforcement and with us so that we can investigate and prosecute domestic abusers.”

Seabrook's conviction stems from an incident on May 31, 2015, when Charleston police officers responded to a call from Seabrook at the Palms Apartments in the West Ashley where she lived with her estranged boyfriend and another roommate.

"Seabrook and the victim got into an argument that escalated when Seabrook began destroying the victim’s belongings," prosecutors say.

According to a report, Seabrook then went after the victim with multiple weapons including a spiked war-hammer and a Japanese katana sword that belonged to the victim.

"The victim was able to avoid being struck and managed to disarm Seabrook without being injured," prosecutors said."Seabrook, however, threatened to 'ruin' the victim’s life by falsely reporting that the victim had abused her."

A report states Seabrook then struck herself in the face multiple times to "shore up her false accusation."

"The victim managed to audio record Seabrook’s threats, which were played in court," prosecutors said."The jury heard Seabrook say, 'I am going to lie on you. I am.'"

The solicitor's office said that despite the fact that he escaped injury, the victim decided to go forward with the prosecution because he believed Seabrook needed to be held accountable.

"The victim testified that he was fearful of Seabrook when she was swinging combat weapons at him that could have caused serious, life-threatening injuries," prosecutors said.

