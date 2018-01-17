Two big-name Lowcountry retailers announce store closings

Two well-known retailers announced they are closing locations in the Lowcountry. (Source: AP)

Two well-known retailers will close stores in the Tri-County area before the end of the month.

Employees at Eddie Bauer, located in the Tanger Outlet in North Charleston, confirmed Wednesday they are closing their doors. The store's day will be Jan. 24. The store is currently offering discounts of between 60 and 80 percent off.

Meanwhile, in Mount Pleasant, the Banana Republic at Towne Center is also closing its doors. Employees say the last day will be Jan. 26.

