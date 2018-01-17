SCDNR asks fisherman to release sea trout for study

SCDNR is asking wranglers to voluntarily practice catch-and-release for sea trout at least through September. (Source: Pixabay)

Officials with the state's Department of Natural Resources are calling on fisherman to release sea trout they catch until the fall.

Cold weather has been blamed for killing fish up and down the coast, but SCDNR spokesperson Erin Weeks says the biggest concern has been with sea trout.

SCDNR is asking wranglers to voluntarily practice catch-and-release for sea trout at least through September so that officials can see the full extent of the impact the cold weather has on the species.

The initial response from fisherman has been positive, Weeks said.

Most commercial fishermen have not been impacted and Weeks said it is more of a recreational issue.

