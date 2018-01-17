Precautionary boil water advisory issued for portion of neck area in N. Charleston

Officials with the Charleston Water System have issued a precautionary boil water advisory for customers in a portion of the neck area of North Charleston.

"The advisory applies to approximately 180 residential and 40 commercial customers in the area from King St. Extension between Braswell Street and Baker Hospital Road, west to the Ashley River. Customers on Baker Hospital Road are not included in the advisory," CWS officials said in a statement.

According to officials, the advisory was issued following a period of low pressure resulting from a 24 inch water main break that occurred at 4:12 p.m. near Southern Lumber on King Street in North Charleston.

Authorities said the boil water advisory will remain in effect until water samples confirm the water is safe to drink.

"CWS is actively collecting water samples, and once those samples are delivered to the CWS laboratory, it will take 16 hours until results are available," officials said."Updates will be posted on the CWS website at www.charlestonwater.com, on CWS social media sites including Twitter and Facebook, and via their phone system at (843) 727-6800."

CWS officials released the additional information:

While this advisory is in effect, customers are urged to follow these instructions:

Boil tap water vigorously for at least one minute and then let it cool before using it for cooking, drinking, making ice, washing uncooked foods, brushing teeth, and giving to pets.

The minute starts once the water comes to a rolling boil.

Children, the elderly, and those with compromised immune systems are most likely to become sick if bacteria is present in the water.

Water filters may not protect against bacteria. Check with the manufacturer, and if in doubt, boil your water.

Throw away ice made during this advisory.

Dishwashers and coffee makers do not get hot enough to kill bacteria.

Tap water is safe to use for laundry and showering.

Customers are urged to share this information with those who may not have received this message directly, such as those in apartments, office buildings and schools. Building managers are urged to post this advisory near water fountains, sinks and ice machines.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) requires water utilities to issue a boil water advisory when an event occurs that allows the possibility for bacteria to enter the public water system—typically a loss of system pressure or a major water main break. A sudden drop in pressure could allow groundwater or water from homes and businesses to enter the public water system via backflow.

For more information, call CWS at (843) 727-6800 or visit www.charlestonwater.com.

