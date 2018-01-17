Quantcast

Authorities identify man killed in car accident in Ravenel

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Authorities have identified a 76-year-old man who died in a two car accident in Ravenel. 

The Charleston County Coroner's Office says Harry Stephens from Ravenel died on Sunday. 

The accident happened on Savannah Highway at Miley Hill Road.

The sheriff's office is investigating. 

