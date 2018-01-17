Berkeley Co. deputies searching for missing 15-year-old runaway

Quantcast

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 15-year-old runaway. 

According to the sheriff's office, Dawson Simpson was last seen in the early morning hours on Monday on Koban Dori Road in Cane Bay. 

If you have seen Dawson, please contact the BCSO at 843-719-4465.

