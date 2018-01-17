Bond denied for man accused of shooting woman near homeless shelter in Charleston

Charleston Police responded to the shooting shortly before 2 p.m. (Source: Live 5)

Bond was denied for a 54-year-old man accused of shooting a woman in downtown Charleston leaving the victim with severe injuries.

Walter English Pearsey was in court on Wednesday facing two charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Authorities say the shooting happened in the 500 block of Meeting Street near One80 Place, a homeless shelter in downtown Charleston.

It happened Tuesday afternoon when the victim along with a man were walking down Walnut Street.

Court records state the victims then saw the suspect riding a bicycle.

Authorities say the suspect, later identified as Pearsey, stopped his bicycle and pointed a gun at both of the victims.

"The suspect then fired a single shot which prompted both the victims to separate in opposite directions," an affidavit stated.

According to authorities, the suspect then fired several times "with clear and apparent" intent to kill the victims.

Court records state the female victim was struck five times in the arms and abdominal area as she attempted to run to safety.

Police say she then collapsed on the ground with life threatening injuries as the suspect fled the scene.

Officers who were familiar with the suspect said they eventually located him on a front porch on Lee Street.

The victim is currently at MUSC with life threatening injuries.

Investigators said they believed the suspect and the victim know each other.

The call came in at 1:52 p.m., according to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch.

